"We would like to submit that we are not aware of any information that has not been announced to the exchanges which could explain the movement in the trading of equity shares of the Company. Additionally, we would like to submit that all material events and information, as mandated under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“SEBI Listing Regulations”) have been duly disclosed to the stock exchanges," Ola Electric stated in its clarification.