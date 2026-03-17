Ola Electric Mobility Ltd on March 17 published a clarification stating that the electric two-wheeler maker and its subsidiaries constantly assess different opportunities for raising funds at the company and group level depending on business requirements and market conditions.
Following the clarification, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd shares declined over 2% to around ₹23.77 in morning trade on March 17.
"The company further clarifies that it continues to evaluate funding and investment opportunities from time to time to support its business objectives. Any material development in this regard, if and when it occurs, will be disclosed by the company in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements," stated NSE and BSE in the clarification.
According to Moneycontrol, the stock exchanges had sought clarification from Ola Electric after stock exchanges sought an explanation related to recent movement in the company. Reports say that the company has plans to raise up to ₹2,000 crore by selling a stake in its battery arm, Ola Cell Technologies (OCT).
In the midst of Ola Electric's efforts to restructure operations and strengthen its balance sheet, the fundraising, according to reports, will entail selling a minority stake to financial investors. According to the report, the company is attempting to increase its market share and stop the recent decline in sales of its electric two-wheelers.
"We would like to submit that we are not aware of any information that has not been announced to the exchanges which could explain the movement in the trading of equity shares of the Company. Additionally, we would like to submit that all material events and information, as mandated under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“SEBI Listing Regulations”) have been duly disclosed to the stock exchanges," Ola Electric stated in its clarification.
Moneycontrol reported that Ola Electric shares are down 51.88% in the past one year. In 2026, the stock is down 30% so far.
Inside ₹2,000 Cr Fundraise
Reports say that Ola Electric is planning to raise ₹2,000 crore for its battery manufacturing arm , Ola Cell Technologies (OCT). Investment bank Avendus and Motilal Oswal are mandated to run the fundraising process.
Meanwhile, its shares closed 5.28% higher at ₹24.32 on March 16 following this development.
In addition to strengthening its balance sheet, the fundraising will assist in establishing a market valuation for OCT, an asset that has not yet been formally priced but is already drawing interest from major investors and sovereign wealth funds. Its main component is a ₹3,500-crore gigafactory that aims to supply energy storage solutions for industries other than two-wheelers while lowering India's reliance on imported battery cells, a major barrier to the growth of EVs.
Supported by a Battery Innovation Center with more than 200 international experts and almost 400 patents, OCT works on cutting-edge lithium-ion technologies and the production of dry electrodes. The action is in line with Ola Electric's larger growth, which includes the introduction of Ola Shakti in January 2026, a completely domestic residential energy storage system for homes, farms and small businesses that is powered by its 4680 Bharat Cells.