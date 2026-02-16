Ola Electric Slumps 7% to All-Time Low on Q3 Revenue Drop, Continued Losses

Based on the brokerage’s estimates, Ola Electric’s financial position has shifted to a net debt of ₹670 crore in the first nine months of FY26, compared with net cash of ₹160 crore in H1FY26. A potential strategic stake sale in its battery business could provide a meaningful liquidity boost, Emkay said. The brokerage added that it prefers to play the E2W opportunity through TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto, along with Ather.