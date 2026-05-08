Ola Electric on Friday said its mass market electric scooter, the S1 X+ (5.2kWh) has been approved under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989 by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Manesar, a government-certified testing agency.
The S1 X+ (5.2kWh) scooter powered by the company's indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack, becomes the longest range product in its mass market scooter portfolio, Ola Electric said in a statement.
It marks a significant milestone in bringing high-performance EV technology to a much wider set of customers across the country, it added.
"The government certification of the S1 X+ 5.2 kWh is a significant milestone as we bring our in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cell technology to the mass market at scale," an Ola Electric spokesperson said.
The spokesperson further said,"As the longest range scooter in our mass market portfolio, it delivers a strong combination of range, performance, safety, and reliability, making EVs a practical choice for a much wider set of customers across India." This is another important step towards accelerating EV adoption beyond metros and into the heart of the country, the spokesperson said.
Ola Electric said its S1 X+ 5.2 kWh delivers a 320 km IDC range along with a top speed of 125 km/h, powered by an 11 kW mid-drive motor.
Enabled by the high energy density and advanced thermal capabilities of Ola's in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cell, the scooter is designed to make long-distance, everyday commuting practical and accessible, especially beyond urban centres, it added.
By combining range, performance, and affordability, the S1 X+ 5.2 kWh addresses key barriers to EV adoption in the mass segment, the company said.
The certification has been issued following a comprehensive validation programme covering vehicle-level safety, performance, and regulatory compliance tests as mandated under CMVR.
The scooter underwent rigorous testing including constructional and functional safety, range validation,and other critical parameters, ensuring adherence to the highest regulatory standards.
With the certification of the S1 X+ (5.2 kWh), Ola Electric said it continues to expand the deployment of its in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cell technology across its scooter and motorcycle portfolio, further strengthening its vertically integrated approach spanning cell development, battery pack engineering, and vehicle manufacturing.