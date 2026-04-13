Ola Electric Slips 8% Following 79% Surge—Here’s Why Stock is Correcting

Despite the recent rebound, the stock remains under pressure on a longer-term basis. It is still down about 24.6% over the past one year, underperforming the Nifty 50, which has gained around 1.8% during the same period. The stock is also trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹71.24 touched in September 2025, although it has recovered from its 52-week low of ₹21.21 in March 2026.