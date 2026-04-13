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Ola Electric Slips 8% Following 79% Surge—Here’s Why Stock is Correcting

Heavy profit booking halts seven-session surge even as new LFP cell, PLI boost and rising orders signal improving fundamentals

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Satyam Mishra
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ola Electric
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ola Electric shares fall 8% after 79% rally in seven days

  • Profit booking, high volumes signal reversal of short-term momentum

  • LFP battery, PLI boost and demand recovery supported recent surge

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility declined sharply in Tuesday's trade, falling nearly 8% as investors booked profits after a steep rally in recent sessions.

The stock was trading at ₹37.7 in late morning trade, down 7.8%, after having surged 42% in the previous three sessions and 79% over the past seven sessions. The sharp correction follows a near-vertical rise, indicating a reversal of short-term momentum-driven buying.

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Trading activity remained elevated during the fall, with volumes already surpassing the 20-day average of around 20 crore shares, signalling heavy churn and active participation from both buyers and sellers.

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Despite the recent rebound, the stock remains under pressure on a longer-term basis. It is still down about 24.6% over the past one year, underperforming the Nifty 50, which has gained around 1.8% during the same period. The stock is also trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹71.24 touched in September 2025, although it has recovered from its 52-week low of ₹21.21 in March 2026.

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Rally Driven by Tech, Demand Momentum

The recent rally in the stock was supported by a series of positive developments and improving operational momentum.

A key trigger was the company's announcement regarding the readiness of its in-house developed Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cell. The new 46100 format LFP cell, larger than the existing NMC 4680 Bharat Cell, is expected to improve scale, cost efficiency and applicability across mobility and energy storage solutions. The company plans to integrate these cells into its vehicles starting next quarter.

The development marks a significant step in Ola Electric's strategy to strengthen vertical integration and localise battery technology, a critical cost component in electric vehicles.

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Additionally, the company recently secured Production Linked Incentive (PLI) certification for its Roadster X+ (4.5 kWh) motorcycle, providing further support to its upcoming product pipeline.

Operational performance has also shown signs of recovery. Daily orders crossed 1,000 units in the last week of March, while registrations rose over 150% month-on-month to 10,117 units from 3,973 units in February, indicating improving demand after a softer phase.

However, despite these positives, the recent decline suggests that near-term sentiment remains driven by profit booking and volatility following the sharp rally.

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