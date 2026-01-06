Tata Motors PV Shares Tank 3.7% over Weak JLR Sales after Cyberattack

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles shares fell up to 3.75% after Jaguar Land Rover reported sharp drops in wholesale and retail sales for Q3 FY26.
JLR’s sales were hit by last year’s cyberattack that disrupted production until mid-November, along with model phase-outs and higher US tariffs.
Despite recent gains, the stock remains under pressure, down about 12% over the past six months and around 10% since listing.
Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) fell sharply on Tuesday after the company shared sales numbers of its UK-based luxury arm, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), for the October–December quarter (Q3) of financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
The stock slipped as much as 3.75% during the day and hit a low of ₹360 per share, ending a five-day winning run.
The fall came after Tata Motors PV reported that JLR’s wholesales dropped steeply. JLR wholesale volumes fell 43.3% year-on-year (YoY) compared to 59,200 units in the quarter under review. The volumes were also lower than the previous quarter, falling 10.6%. The decline was seen across all major markets, including North America, Europe, China, Middle East, North Africa and the UK.
Retail sales, which reflect vehicles actually sold to customers, were also weak. JLR’s retail sales fell 25% YoY and nearly 7% compared to the previous quarter, at 79,600 units.
One of the key reasons behind this slowdown was a major cyberattack that hit JLR last year in August. The attack disrupted the company’s IT systems, affecting manufacturing schedules, supply chains and internal operations.
As a result, JLR had to temporarily slow down or halt production at some plants. Tata Motors said production returned to normal only by mid-November. Even after factories resumed operations, it took time to ship vehicles to global markets, which further dragged down sales numbers.
Apart from the cyberattack, Tata Motors said volumes were also affected by the planned phase-out of older Jaguar models, ahead of the launch of a new Jaguar lineup. Additionally, higher US tariffs on car imports hurt JLR’s exports to the American market.
The company clarified that the sales figures shared are provisional and final numbers will be released along with its full Q3 results in February 2026.
Despite the recent fall, Tata Motors PV shares have risen over 2% in the past five days and about 6% in the last one month. However, the stock is still down nearly 12% over the past six months.
The shares were listed on stock exchanges in October at ₹400 apiece after a special pre-open session, marking a sharp drop from earlier levels. Since listing, the stock has fallen around 10%.