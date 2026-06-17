Microsoft Exits $3Bn Oracle Cloud Deal — What Went Wrong In Negotiations?

Microsoft reportedly exited $3 billion Oracle cloud talks citing compliance and security concerns during negotiations
The report said Oracle public cloud lacked FedRAMP certification, a US framework for sensitive data security
Microsoft explored Oracle cloud workloads but FedRAMP gaps blocked progress on the proposed arrangement
Microsoft has reportedly pulled out of discussions over a cloud infrastructure leasing deal with Oracle worth more than $3 billion, according to a report by Business Insider. The talks did not progress as compliance and security requirements emerged as key issues during negotiations.
The report said the main concern was linked to Oracle’s public cloud infrastructure lacking certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), a US government framework required for handling sensitive and regulated data.
Microsoft was said to have explored shifting certain workloads to Oracle’s cloud as part of the arrangement. However, the absence of FedRAMP certification reportedly created hurdles in moving the deal forward. Oracle already operates a separate government cloud that meets FedRAMP standards, but its public cloud does not carry the same approval.
Oracle executives were cited as saying that achieving FedRAMP certification for its public cloud would require significant engineering work, while noting that the company continues to support government workloads through its compliant infrastructure.
FedRAMP Issues Halt Talks
The absence of FedRAMP certification for Oracle’s public cloud emerged as the key issue in discussions between the two companies. The framework sets strict security standards for cloud systems handling sensitive US government data.
While Oracle already operates a FedRAMP-compliant government cloud, its public cloud infrastructure does not currently meet the same requirement. According to the report, this gap created major challenges in progressing the proposed arrangement, eventually slowing down the discussions.
Oracle Rejects Claims
Oracle has disputed the claims made in the report, saying the details were inaccurate. In a statement to Reuters, the company said its partnership with Microsoft remains active and that both companies continue to collaborate across cloud services.
Oracle also confirmed that Microsoft remains both a customer and partner of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The company added that the two firms continue to engage regularly and explore opportunities to expand their working relationship.
Microsoft Expands Capacity Plans
The development comes as global demand for cloud computing continues to rise sharply, driven by rapid growth in artificial intelligence workloads. This has increased pressure on major technology firms to expand infrastructure capacity.
Microsoft has projected capital expenditure of around $190 billion for 2026, with a large portion allocated toward expanding data centre capacity. The company has also relied on external providers in certain cases to manage workload demand and maintain performance.
Reports suggest Microsoft is actively exploring additional capacity options across providers as part of its broader effort to scale Azure infrastructure. The wider industry is also seeing similar moves as companies secure long-term computing resources to support AI-driven growth.