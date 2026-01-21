MATTER Motor Works Plans to Invest $100 Mn in 3 Yrs: Founder & Group CEO Mohal Lalbhai

When asked about investments, he said, "Up till now, MATTER has invested close to $100 million overall in building the entire ecosystem to date that we have. Going forward, we are looking at an equivalent amount of investment over the next three-odd years in ensuring that all of these products are out." The company's manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad has an annual capacity of 1.2 lakh units, he said, adding, "We will be expanding into a second facility, and that cost is also baked into this $100 million".