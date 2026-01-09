Tata Power to Set Up ₹6,675 Cr 10 GW Ingot & Wafer Manufacturing Facility in AP

Welcoming the investment, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh said, "Andhra Pradesh is proud to host yet another landmark investment from the Tata Group. This project is a strong vote of confidence in our state's policy stability, infrastructure readiness, and commitment to clean energy manufacturing. It will create high-quality jobs, strengthen our solar manufacturing ecosystem, and contribute meaningfully to India's energy transition." This project marks TPREL's first manufacturing investment in Andhra Pradesh under its broader renewable energy expansion plans and further cements the state's reputation as one of India's most investor-friendly destinations.