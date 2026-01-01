Tarun Garg Takes over as MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India

Commenting on his new role, Garg said,"My vision is to build on our strong foundation while accelerating HMIL's transformation towards sustainable growth, technological leadership, and unmatched customer delight." He further said,"Aligned with Hyundai's global vision of 'Progress for Humanity,' we will strengthen Hyundai's legacy and create meaningful mobility solutions that not only empower people but also connect communities and enrich lives." Last year in October, HMIL board approved the elevation of Garg, who was its Chief Operating Officer, as Managing Director and CEO from January 1, 2026, as part of its succession planning.