Purple Style Labs Shares Debut 7% Lower; Analyst Flags High Valuation, Negative Net Worth

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said, “Purple Style Labs made a weak debut, listing at ₹535 on NSE, around 7% below its ₹575 issue price. Our view remains Avoid, as the company’s PAT loss has widened sharply from ₹47.7 crore in FY24 to ₹188.4 crore in FY25 and ₹285.4 crore in FY26, with no clear path to breakeven. Valuation also looks expensive at around 9.3–9.6x FY26 revenue, while P/E and P/B are not meaningful due to losses and negative net worth. Moreover, around 55% of IPO proceeds will be used for lease liabilities and ₹138.9 crore for marketing, leaving limited funds for growth. For existing investors, we suggest keeping a stop loss at ₹500. Overall, widening losses, negative net worth and high valuation make the risk-reward unattractive at current levels.”