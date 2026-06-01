Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Sales Rise 17% to 32,850 Units in May

Tata Motors Ltd on Monday reported a 17 per cent growth in total commercial vehicle sales at 32,850 units in May.
The company had sold 28,147 units in May, 2025.
Domestic sales were up 19 per cent at 30,784 units in the reported month as compared to 25,872 units in May 2025, a regulatory filing by Tata Motors showed.
However, international business volumes declined 9 per cent at 2,066 units as against 2,275 units in the year-ago month, the filing showed.
Meanwhile, domestic sales of Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles and Intermediate Commercial Vehicles (MH&ICV) were 13,679 units versus 12,406 units in May last year, registering a 10 per cent year-on-year growth.
Domestic & International sales for MH&ICV in May 2026 were 14,596 units vs 13,614 units in May 2025, growing 7 pc YoY, the filing said.