MapmyIndia Profit Rises to ₹51 Crore in Q4

Homegrown navigation firm CE Info Systems, owner of MapmyIndia, has posted over twofold jump in consolidated profit to Rs 50.9 crore in the March quarter, driven by a jump in sales and margin, the company said on Tuesday.
The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 18.8 crore in the year-ago period.
MapmyIndia's revenue from operations during the reported quarter increased 56.2 per cent to Rs 145 crore from Rs 93.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
The profit margin grew 230 basis points to 31.3 per cent from 18 per cent.
For the year ended March 31, 2026, MapmyIndia's PAT declined about 9 per cent to Rs 134 crore from Rs 147.6 crore in FY25.
The revenue from operations of MapmyIndia grew about 2 per cent to Rs 474.1 crore in FY26 from Rs 463.3 crore in FY25.
"Compared to Q3 FY26, the fourth quarter delivered a strong sequential improvement, with revenue growing by 55 per cent, EBITDA increasing by 141.9 per cent, and PAT also growing by 171.3 per cent," MapmyIndia Chairman and Managing Director Rakesh Verma said.
He said the company's renewed upward trajectory will sustain through 2026-27, supported by a stronger order pipeline of over Rs 1,750 crore, improved visibility, and growing demand across its businesses.