  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Mapmyindia profit rises to 51 crore in q4

MapmyIndia Profit Rises to ₹51 Crore in Q4

MapmyIndia reported higher quarterly profit driven by growth in digital mapping, navigation and location technology services

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
MapmyIndia
info_icon

Homegrown navigation firm CE Info Systems, owner of MapmyIndia, has posted over twofold jump in consolidated profit to Rs 50.9 crore in the March quarter, driven by a jump in sales and margin, the company said on Tuesday.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 18.8 crore in the year-ago period.

MapmyIndia's revenue from operations during the reported quarter increased 56.2 per cent to Rs 145 crore from Rs 93.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
null - null
PGCIL Net Profit up Nearly 10% to ₹4,546 Crore in Q4

BY PTI

The profit margin grew 230 basis points to 31.3 per cent from 18 per cent.

For the year ended March 31, 2026, MapmyIndia's PAT declined about 9 per cent to Rs 134 crore from Rs 147.6 crore in FY25.

The revenue from operations of MapmyIndia grew about 2 per cent to Rs 474.1 crore in FY26 from Rs 463.3 crore in FY25.

"Compared to Q3 FY26, the fourth quarter delivered a strong sequential improvement, with revenue growing by 55 per cent, EBITDA increasing by 141.9 per cent, and PAT also growing by 171.3 per cent," MapmyIndia Chairman and Managing Director Rakesh Verma said.

Related Content
Related Content

He said the company's renewed upward trajectory will sustain through 2026-27, supported by a stronger order pipeline of over Rs 1,750 crore, improved visibility, and growing demand across its businesses.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×