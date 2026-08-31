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Mahindra Aerostructures Bags Airbus Deal To Make A320, A321XLR Fuselage Skins In India

The Bengaluru facility will manufacture fuselage skins for Airbus A320neo and A321XLR aircraft, with deliveries targeted for 2028

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anjali Pal
Published At:
Published At:
CNBCTV-18
Photo: CNBCTV-18
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mahindra Aerostructures has won an Airbus contract to manufacture fuselage skins for the A320 family.

  • The components will be made in Bengaluru and supplied to Airbus’ facility in Augsburg, Germany.

  • The deal will expand Mahindra Aerostructures’ role in Airbus’ global supply chain, with deliveries targeted for 2028.

Mahindra Aerostructures Pvt. Ltd. (MASPL), part of the Mahindra Group, has secured a contract from Airbus to manufacture and supply fuselage skins for the A320 family of aircraft. The components will be produced at the company’s Bengaluru facility and supplied to Airbus’ manufacturing plant in Augsburg, Germany.

The contract covers fuselage skins for Sections 18 and 19 of the A320neo and A321XLR aircraft. These sections form part of the rear fuselage and tail areas of the aircraft, according to the company.

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The scope includes eight fuselage skins for Section 18 and three for Section 19. Mahindra Aerostructures said the contract, along with a recently concluded roll-forming contract from Airbus, supports its plan to manufacture larger fuselage sections in the future.

Mahindra To Expand Aerospace Manufacturing

As part of a multi-year industrialisation plan, Mahindra Aerostructures will expand its specialised manufacturing capabilities for the programme. The company plans to add production lines for chemical milling, surface treatment and stretch forming.

Initial engineering work is already underway, including tooling design, process-flow changes, qualification and inspection activities. Deliveries under the contract are targeted to begin in 2028, the company said.

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Vinod Sahay, President of Mahindra Aerospace, Advanced Technologies and Trucks & Buses, said the contract would strengthen the company’s relationship with Airbus and its position in the global aerospace supply chain. “We will build critical capabilities in India and support Airbus’ requirements from our Bengaluru facility,” he said.

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Airbus Deepens India Supply Chain Partnership

Jürgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia, said the agreement would further strengthen India’s role in Airbus’ global supply chain. He described the contract as a reflection of the precision engineering capabilities available in India.

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The new agreement adds to an expanding relationship between Airbus and Mahindra Aerostructures. The company has previously received contracts to manufacture and assemble the main fuselages of Airbus’ H125 and H130 helicopters.

Mahindra Aerostructures also supplies components and sub-assemblies for Airbus’ commercial aircraft programmes. The latest contract further expands the Bengaluru facility’s role in manufacturing complex aircraft components for Airbus.

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The company said its continued investment in specialised technologies and manufacturing infrastructure is aimed at building advanced aerospace manufacturing capabilities in India. The latest Airbus programme is expected to add to those capabilities as Mahindra Aerostructures moves towards manufacturing larger aircraft structures.

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