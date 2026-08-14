Organic Recycling Systems’ Subsidiary Secures Second O&M Contract From Indian Oil For Gorakhpur CBG Plant

The contract renewal comes at a significant time for India’s compressed biogas sector. Building on the foundation established through the Government of India’s SATAT initiative, the recently approved GOBARdhan – India’s National Unified Scheme for Compressed Biogas – creates an integrated policy framework to accelerate the development of the CBG ecosystem through measures including assured offtake, stable pricing, capital assistance, pipeline connectivity and access to finance. As an established operations and maintenance partner for one of IOCL’s key CBG facilities, ORSL is well positioned to support the next phase of growth in India’s clean energy and circular bioeconomy sectors.