Mahajan Imaging & Labs Joins Hands With Neuberg Diagnostics To Expand North India Presence

Integrated diagnostic healthcare provider Mahajan Imaging & Labs on Monday said it has entered into a joint venture partnership with Neuberg Diagnostics to expand pathology and wellness services across north India.
The collaboration brings together Mahajan Imaging & Labs' experience in radiology, nuclear medicine, PET CT and advanced diagnostics, established presence across Delhi-NCR and Jaipur, with Neuberg's pathology and genomics capabilities, clinical and operational expertise, and multi-market experience across India, the UAE, South Africa and the USA, according to a release.
Mahajan Imaging & Labs provides pathology and genomics services as part of its broader integrated diagnostic offering, and this partnership will further expand these existing capabilities by enhancing the range of testing across areas such as genomics, metabolomics, proteomics and molecular pathology, it said.
The firms did not share financial details of the deal, but said the partnership will look to make diagnostics more accessible and affordable and work towards greater integration across pathology, imaging, nuclear medicine and genomics.
ICRA estimates that organised diagnostic players could see 12-14% revenue growth in FY27, supported by wellness testing, specialised services and deeper penetration into non-metro markets. The partnership will tap into this opportunity through investments in laboratory infrastructure, collection capabilities and advanced testing, Mahajan Imaging & Labs said.
"We wanted to scale up pathology without losing quality. Neuberg's expertise in pathology is what we looked at while deciding this partnership. This association allows us to accelerate that existing capability by bringing in additional scale, infrastructure and expertise," Harsh Mahajan, Founder and Chairman, Mahajan Imaging & Labs, told PTI during a media interaction.
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G S K Velu, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, "Mahajan Imaging & Labs is a clinical institution with a legacy spanning over 35 years, a growing pathology network and a leading position in North India. Our focus now is to complement that foundation with Neuberg's pathology, genomics, and wellness capabilities, IT and digital infrastructure and operating experience.