  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Lupin gets tentative nod from usfda for generic sugammadex injection

Lupin Gets Tentative Nod from USFDA for Generic Sugammadex Injection

The USFDA has tentatively approved Lupin's Sugammadex injection of the specified strengths as bioequivalent to Merck's Bridion injection, it added

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lupin Gets Tentative Nod from USFDA for Generic Sugammadex Injection
info_icon

Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Tuesday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Sugammadex injection used for reversing the effects of muscle relaxants given during surgery.

The tentative approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application for Sugammadex Injection of strengths 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) and 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL) single-dose vial, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

The USFDA has tentatively approved Lupin's Sugammadex injection of the specified strengths as bioequivalent to Merck's Bridion injection, it added.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

It is used for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide and vecuronium bromide in adults and pediatric patients aged 2 years and older undergoing surgery, the company said.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×