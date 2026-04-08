  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Biocon arm gets usfda nod for generic dapagliflozin tablets

Biocon Arm Gets USFDA Nod For Generic Dapagliflozin Tablets

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for dapagliflozin tablets of strengths 5 mg and 10 mg, Biocon said in a regulatory filing

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Biocon Arm Gets USFDA Nod For Generic Dapagliflozin Tablets
info_icon

Biocon Ltd on Wednesday said its arm Biocon Pharma Ltd, has received approval from the US health regulator for its genetic version of dapagliflozin tablets indicated for reducing blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for dapagliflozin tablets of strengths 5 mg and 10 mg, Biocon said in a regulatory filing.

The approved product is indicated for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control, and reduce the risk of hospitalisation for heart failure in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and either established cardiovascular disease or multiple cardiovascular risk factors, it added.

Merchants Of Malice

1 April 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

This approval further strengthens Biocon's expanding diabetes portfolio, which spans oral solid dosage formulations, biosimilar insulin, and complex GLP-1 peptides, the company said.

Related Content
Related Content

It reinforces the company's integrated approach to addressing the evolving needs of people living with diabetes globally.

The dapagliflozin tablets will be manufactured at Biocon's FDA-approved facilities, in compliance with global quality and regulatory standards, it said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×