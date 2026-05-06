The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) has launched an initiative to allow birthday parties, pre-wedding shoots, filming, and other socio-cultural events on Metro trains and station premises.
The move comes at a time when the Metro services in Indore and Bhopal are facing lower-than-expected ridership.
Under the 'Celebrations on Wheels' initiative, Metro coaches and selected station areas will be used for various creative and social activities, subject to prescribed fees and safety regulations, MPMRCL said on Tuesday.
"The Celebrations on Wheels initiative has been launched keeping in mind the vibrant culture of Indore and Bhopal, the rapidly growing urban environment, and the changing lifestyles of citizens," MPMRCL Managing Director S Krishna Chaitanya said.
"This is an effort to bring the Metro closer to the public, allowing people to celebrate their special occasions in the safe and modern environment of the Metro. This will make Metro services an integral part of citizens' daily lives," he said.
Under the initiative, filming, web series, documentaries, advertisement production, birthday celebrations, kitty parties, pre-wedding shoots, cinematography, and other creative activities will be permitted on the Metro, officials said.
The fee for this facility has been kept at 5,000 per hour for an undecorated stationary Metro coach and ₹7,000 per hour for an undecorated mobile coach, they stated.
A maximum of 50 persons will be allowed for birthday celebrations, pre-wedding shoots, and kitty parties, with additional people subject to MPMRCL fare rules, according to officials.
The person concerned will also have to pay a refundable security deposit of ₹20,000 for each coach at the time of booking, which will be returned after the event if the rules are followed, they added.