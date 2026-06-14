LIC Targets Stronger Market Leadership as It Approaches Its Platinum Jubilee

While outlining the LIC's long-term vision, he said, "As more players enter the market, our objective is not only to retain leadership but to maintain a substantial lead. Our aspiration for the 75th year, the 100th year and beyond is to see LIC thriving, flourishing and contributing to nation development. That remains our core objective." LIC came into existence on September 1, 1956, through an Act, with the objective of spreading life insurance more widely and in particular to the rural areas.