Korean Firm DN Solutions Opens First India Plant In Bengaluru With ₹600 Cr Investment

Korea's machine tool manufacturer DN Solutions on Wednesday announced the inauguration of its first manufacturing plant in Bengaluru ITIR Industrial Area.
DN Solutions fully deployed its Phase-1 investment commitment of ₹600 crore. The company is considering further investments of similar scale in future phases, subject to market demand and business growth, the company said in a statement.
The first manufacturing plant in India reflects DN Solutions' commitment to positioning the country as a strategic pillar of its long-term growth strategy and global supply chain network, it said.
The 25-acre facility, developed with the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), will combine Research and Development, manufacturing, a technical centre, and after-sales service, initially producing the SVM vertical machining centers and LYNX/LEO horizontal turning centers, with five-axis machine production planned for later phases.
DN Solutions has steadily expanded its Indian operations over the past 32 years, beginning with its first sales in India in 1994, followed by the establishment of its Bengaluru Technical Centre in 2008 and its Indian subsidiary in 2016.
The company emphasised that the Bengaluru plant is not a relocation of manufacturing sites from Korea or China, but a completely new investment designed to create production capacity in India.
According to the company, Karnataka, and Bengaluru in particular, offer India's most competitive industrial ecosystem in precision manufacturing, automation, engineering talent, and supply chain capabilities.
Wonjong Kim, CEO of DN Solutions, said, "We have been deeply committed to the Indian market for more than a generation, and as a result we have achieved one of the highest market shares among global machine tool companies. We will continue investing in India for the long term."
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Commenting on AI and manufacturing, he stated that as AI expands beyond digital screens into the physical world, machines become indispensable. At the centre of that transformation phase are machine tools, serving as a core platform for Physical AI. Bengaluru has a strong software ecosystem, which uniquely positions it to lead manufacturing in the Physical AI era. That is why we chose Bengaluru, he pointed out.
Kim said the Bengaluru plant has been designed to support all four key value chains of the machine tool industry: R&D, manufacturing, service, and training.
The plant will initially develop and manufacture products specially tailored to the Indian market, including the popular vertical machining centre, SVM series and the horizontal turning centres, LYNX and LEO series.
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The production of high-end machines such as five-axis machines is also considered in future phases.