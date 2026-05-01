National Securities Depository Ltd has reported an 8.4% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹90.3 crore for the March quarter of FY26.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹83.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
The total income grew 23.6% to ₹487 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹394 crore a year ago, the depository said in a statement on Friday.
The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per equity share (face value ₹2) for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.
For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, NSDL's net profit rose 11% to ₹380 crore, and total income rose 8% to ₹1,660.2 crore.
Separately, the company said it has launched the Women Demat Plan on April 1, offering a three-year waiver on settlement fees for new women account holders. The initiative aims to boost women's participation in capital markets by offering zero transaction fees, no age limit, and allowing joint accounts where the woman is the primary holder.
On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of ₹79.7 crore in Q4 FY26, up 5.2% year-on-year, while total income stood at ₹195.4 crore, marking a 1.8% rise over the year-ago period.