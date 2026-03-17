Kaspersky to Double Down on India Investments, Mulls Regional Hub Status

"We are going to continue to double down, not only in people, not only in offices, but we are now even thinking of how we can get some consolidated effort regarding marketing, business development engine, cloud services, cloud engine, to be based in India, but not only to serve the Indian customers, but also to serve customers across the region, (Our) investment has paid off. We are very confident that this year is going to be an even better year than 2025," Hia said.