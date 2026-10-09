TCS Sees No Material Hit From US PERM Freeze As Its Filings Stayed In Single Digits

Nasscom, the industry body for the sector, objected to the temporary bar, arguing that immigration and the movement of skilled talent are distinct matters that should not be judged together. It also said only a limited number of employees move from H-1B visas to permanent residency through PERM. The body added that Indian technology companies, present in over 80 countries, have a record of following local laws and that it expects them to keep complying with US regulations.