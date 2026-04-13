Jhunjhunwala-Backed IKS Eyes $600 Mn TruBridge Deal to Boost US Healthcare Footprint

Jhunjhunwala-backed IKS is in advanced talks to acquire US-listed TruBridge for about $600 million, its largest deal so far.
The acquisition is aimed at strengthening IKS' presence in the US healthcare tech and revenue cycle management segment.
The deal aligns with IKS' inorganic growth strategy and sector consolidation trend, though integration risks remain.
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS), the healthcare technology company backed by the family of the late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is in advanced talks to acquire US-based firm TruBridge for around $600 million, according to a report by the Economic Times.
If completed, the deal would mark IKS' largest acquisition to date and significantly strengthen its position in the healthcare solutions and revenue cycle management (RCM) space. The transaction also reflects a broader wave of consolidation that has swept through the US healthcare outsourcing sector over the past two years.
Who is IKS?
Founded in 2006, IKS began as an RCM service provider, helping US healthcare providers manage the administrative side of patient care, from appointment scheduling to insurance claim processing and denial management.
The company has since expanded its capabilities, most notably through its $200 million acquisition of Aquity Solutions in October 2023, which added medical transcription services and brought with it a range of new client relationships.
The company is backed by the family of the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, one of India's most recognisable investors. The family holds its stake through three discretionary trusts, Nishtha, Aryavir and Aryaman, each owning 16.37% of the company. Rakesh's wife, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, holds an additional 0.23%, while founder Sachin Gupta holds 33.57%. The promoter group collectively owns 63.7% of the company.
IKS made headlines in December 2024 when it listed on Indian stock exchanges, delivering a remarkable 530-fold return to the Jhunjhunwala family.
Who is TruBridge?
TruBridge is a Nasdaq-listed company that provides healthcare information technology and administrative services primarily to community hospitals and healthcare organisations across the United States.
The company's recent financials reflect modest but improving performance. Annual revenue edged up to $346.8 million from $342.2 million a year earlier, and it returned to profitability with a net profit of $4.4 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $20.9 million in the prior year. That said, its fourth-quarter earnings fell slightly short of revenue expectations, and the company has been undertaking strategic reviews alongside efforts to strengthen its financial controls.
Financing the Deal
To fund the all-cash offer, IKS is in discussions with Citi, Deutsche Bank, and JP Morgan for a financing package of approximately $675 million, which would also cover the refinancing of TruBridge's existing debt.
The US healthcare outsourcing market is expanding at roughly 12% annually. IKS' management has noted that cost pressures on healthcare providers, driven by inflation and declining reimbursements from both government and private insurers, are pushing more providers to outsource administrative functions, directly benefiting companies like IKS.
In the near term, IKS plans to allocate capital toward further growth and acquisitions, while also working to pay down its remaining $50 million in debt.
The deal, if it goes through, would place IKS firmly among the major players in a rapidly consolidating market. Recent transactions in the space include Blackstone's $1.1 billion acquisition of AGS Health, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan's purchase of a 45% stake in Omega Healthcare at a $1.8 billion valuation, EQT Partners' $860 million buyout of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions and Carlyle's majority stake acquisition in Florida-based Knack Global at around $500 million.