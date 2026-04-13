Jhunjhunwala-Backed IKS Eyes $600 Mn TruBridge Deal to Boost US Healthcare Footprint

The company's recent financials reflect modest but improving performance. Annual revenue edged up to $346.8 million from $342.2 million a year earlier, and it returned to profitability with a net profit of $4.4 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $20.9 million in the prior year. That said, its fourth-quarter earnings fell slightly short of revenue expectations, and the company has been undertaking strategic reviews alongside efforts to strengthen its financial controls.