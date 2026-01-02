ITC, Godfrey Philips' Shares Tank as Centre Imposes New Tobacco Tax from Feb 1

Until now, the total tax on cigarettes had four main parts. First was a basic excise duty, which was a small fixed amount per 1,000 cigarettes. Second was the National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD), another fixed tax that varied depending on the type of cigarette. Third was GST, charged at 28%. Finally, there was a compensation cess, which itself had two parts, one charged as a percentage of the price and another charged as a fixed amount per 1,000 cigarettes.