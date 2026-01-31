FASTag Rules, Fuel, Tobacco Prices May Change From February 1 — Here’s What You Can Expect

Important Changes Expected

The use of FASTag by drivers will be one of the immediate administrative relaxations. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will do away with the repetitive Know-Your-Vehicle (KYC) verification requirement for FASTags on February 1. Banks issuing the tag will verify all vehicle details at activation under the new simplified system, doing away with the need for regular KYC checks later. This move is anticipated to ease travel on national highways and lessen inconvenience at toll booths.