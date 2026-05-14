IRFC Q4 Profit Flat at ₹1,684 Crore, Total Income Up 9%

State-owned Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on Thursday posted a flat net profit at Rs 1,684 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026.
The public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Ministry of Railways had earned a net profit of Rs 1,682 crore during the fourth quarter of FY25.
The company's total income rose to Rs 7,329 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26, up 9 per cent year-on-year from Rs 6,724 crore in the same period of FY25, IRFC said in a regulatory filing.
During the period under review, its interest income also increased to Rs 2,902 crore as against Rs 1,970 crore a year ago.
Total expenses stood at Rs 5,644 crore, compared to Rs 5,042 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, IRFC reported its highest-ever profit of Rs 7,009 crore, compared to Rs 6,502 crore in 2024-25, registering a growth of 7.8 per cent.
Assets Under Management (AUM) hit a record high, expanding to Rs 4.85 lakh crore through fresh sanctions and disbursements in railway-linked segments, it said.
The diversification-led expansion resulted in improved spreads and a consistent rise in net interest margin (NIM) of 1.5 per cent for FY26.
Commenting on the performance, IRFC Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Kumar Dubey said, "Our diversification strategy is now translating into stronger spreads, improved margins and enhanced Shareholder value.” IRFC has demonstrated its ability to compete effectively in the broader infrastructure financing market while maintaining financial prudence and its long-standing record of zero NPAs, he said.
During FY26, IRFC sanctioned projects worth Rs 72,949 crore and disbursed approximately Rs 35,067 crore, exceeding its annual guidance and demonstrating rapid scale-up of its diversified lending portfolio, as per the filing.
The railway PSU actively participated in competitive and bilateral financing opportunities, securing bids worth around Rs 56,251 crore and building a robust pipeline of high-quality infrastructure assets.