IPO-Bound Inox Clean Energy to Buy 300 MW of Solar Assets from SunSource for ₹1,000 Cr

Mint had earlier reported that SHV Energy had appointed BNP Paribas to advise on the sale of SunSource Energy’s solar assets, which were valued at around $100 million. SunSource has a total renewable energy portfolio of over 600 MW, including both operating and under-development projects spread across about 20 Indian states. Another media report had also suggested that SHV Energy was in talks to sell nearly 290 MW of its Indian solar assets to the INOXGFL Group.