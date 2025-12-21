Inox Clean Energy Acquires Vibrant Energy's 1337 MW Power Portfolio for ₹5,000 Cr

INOXGFL Group Executive Director Devansh Jain said in a statement, "The acquisition will aid Inox Clean's journey to scale up its renewable power generation capacity. With this and other acquisitions nearing closure, Inox Clean is on course to reach its targeted RE installed capacity of 3 GW by FY26-end, making it the fastest company to do so in India." Inox Clean to achieve its target of 10 GW of installed capacity by FY28, he said.