Inox Neo Energies Acquires 250 MWp Solar Projects of SunSource Energy

Bharat Saxena, CEO and whole-time Director, Inox Clean, said, in the statement, "This acquisition will be a key growth driver for our IPP business and is a step towards our mission to offer clean, reliable, and affordable renewable energy at scale. Vibrant Energy's portfolio and other acquisitions are placing us well to achieve our near-term target of 3 GW by FY26-end and medium-term target of 10 GW of installed capacity by FY28." Inox Clean said it builds an integrated renewable ecosystem wherein it will manufacture solar modules and cells, to be partly used for captive hybrid renewable power generation capacities, and sold to third-party customers.