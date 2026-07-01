Why Did Instamart Just Hire OYO's Global CEO as Its New Business Chief

Instamart appoints Gautam Swaroop as Chief Business Officer, tasked with overseeing commercial operations spanning customer-centric growth, category management and brand relationships.
He brings 20+ years of experience across McKinsey, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and OYO.
The hire is part of a broader Instamart leadership expansion, which has also added Srikar Adavi (VP, Ad Monetisation) and Hardeep Kaur (AVP, Category-FMCG).
Swiggy's quick commerce arm Instamart on Wednesday announced the appointment of Gautam Swaroop as its new Chief Business Officer (CBO).
In the role, Swaroop will oversee Instamart's commercial operations, including customer-centric growth, category management and brand relationships and expansion.
Girish Menon, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at Swiggy, said Instamart is at an important juncture as it expands its assortment and consumption occasions while deepening brand partnerships, adding that Swaroop brings deep expertise and a proven record of scaling businesses in fast-paced industries.
The appointment is part of a broader expansion of Instamart's leadership team, which has also recently onboarded Srikar Adavi as VP, Ad Monetisation, and Hardeep Kaur as AVP, Category (FMCG), according to the company's statement.
Who is Gautam Swaroop?
Swaroop joins Instamart with over two decades of experience spanning consulting, pharmaceuticals and technology.
Swaroop holds a postgraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, and a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Engineering from the University of Mumbai.
He began his career at McKinsey & Company as an Associate Principal, a role he held for over 10 years between 2001 and 2011.
He subsequently joined Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, where he spent over 11 years in multiple leadership positions. These included serving as Senior Director of Strategic Planning and Corporate Development, followed by Senior Director of Business Development and Alliance Management within the Emerging Markets division.
He was later promoted to Vice President for Strategic Planning, Portfolio, and Business Development in Emerging Markets, and then to Vice President with Business Head responsibilities for LATAM, South Africa, Australia, ANZ, ASEAN, MENA and Russia-CIS, according to his LinkedIn profile.
During this time, he also led Dr. Reddy's China operations from Shanghai, where he expanded the company’s emerging markets business from $37 million to $190 million in revenue.
Swaroop subsequently joined OYO, first as CEO of OYO China from 2019 to 2020, and then as CEO of OYO's International Hotels & Homes business, a role he has held since April 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile. The release credited him with steering a portfolio spanning the US, UK, Europe, China and LATAM to profitability.