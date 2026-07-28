Amazon Targets 2028 Rollout for Satellite Service That Connects Directly to Phones

Amazon has sought US regulatory approval to build a satellite network that will connect directly to smartphones.
The proposed service aims to provide voice, messaging and data connectivity in remote areas and during network outages.
The move marks Amazon's entry into the fast-growing direct-to-device satellite market, where SpaceX and other players are already competing.
Amazon is looking to expand its satellite business beyond broadband internet by bringing satellite connectivity directly to smartphones. The company has proposed a constellation of more than 5,000 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites that would provide voice, messaging and data services to compatible mobile phones.
According to reports, Amazon has applied to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for approval to deploy the satellite network. If approved, launches are expected to begin in 2028.
The proposed service would allow users to stay connected in areas with poor or no mobile coverage by enabling smartphones to communicate directly with satellites instead of relying entirely on ground-based telecom towers.
Targeting the Growing Direct-to-Device Market
The proposed network will use the mobile satellite spectrum of Globalstar, a satellite communications company that Amazon agreed to acquire earlier this year. Amazon plans to work with mobile network operators across different countries to roll out the service.
The technology is part of the emerging direct-to-device (D2D) market, which allows compatible smartphones to connect directly to satellites without requiring dedicated satellite phones. This could help users make calls, send messages and access basic data services even when conventional mobile networks are unavailable.
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Competition in this segment is already intensifying. SpaceX, AST SpaceMobile and Lynk Global are developing similar satellite-to-phone services, while Globalstar already supports emergency SOS and location-sharing features on newer Apple iPhones.
India Figures in Amazon's Plans
Amazon also sees India as an important market for its satellite ambitions. Speaking at the IAFI Space Policy Conference 2026, Chris Hofer, Head of International Spectrum Management and Strategy at Amazon LEO, said the company aims to improve connectivity for underserved and unconnected regions.
According to Hofer, Amazon already has nearly 400 satellites in orbit and is manufacturing more than 15 satellites every week as it expands its satellite network.
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The company joins other global players, including Starlink and Eutelsat OneWeb, that are looking to expand satellite connectivity in India. While those companies are primarily focused on satellite broadband, Amazon's latest proposal signals a broader push into direct smartphone connectivity.