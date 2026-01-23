Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo Airlines, declined over 2% on Friday, a day after the company reported its third-quarter earnings for the financial year 2025–26 (FY26). During the quarter, the company's net profit declined by 77.55% to ₹549.80 crore as massive flight disruption, penalties by the government and new labour code costs hit its bottom line by ₹1,546.5 crore.