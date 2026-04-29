India Contributes To Coca-Cola’s Global Volume Growth In Jan–Mar

In the post-results investors call, Coca-Cola company CEO Henrique Braun said: "In India, we drove affordability and linked our brands to consumer special points, for instance, by connecting Thums Up with the T20 cricket world cup. We also extended Sprite into more rural regions with content tailored to local languages." In the Asia Pacific market zone of Coca-Cola, which includes India, unit case volume grew 5 per cent, driven by growth across all global beverage categories. Its revenue in the zone was at USD 1.5 billion, up 6.1 per cent.