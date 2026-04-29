CEAT Q4 Profit Rises Over Two-Fold to ₹243.8 Cr

Tyre maker CEAT Ltd on Tuesday reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 243.8 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2026, riding on robust growth.
The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 98.71 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal, CEAT Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations in the latest fourth quarter stood at Rs 4,218.89 crore as compared to Rs 3,420.62 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 3,894.87 crore as compared to Rs 3,259.26 crore in the year-ago period.
For the fiscal 2025-26, consolidated net profit was at Rs 697.24 crore as against Rs 471.37 crore in 2024-25, the company said.
Consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 was at Rs 15,678 crore as compared to Rs 13,217.87 crore in FY25, it added.
Commenting on the performance, CEAT Ltd MD & CEO Arnab Banerjee said, "FY26 has been a strong year where we delivered robust growth in top line as well as in bottom line. We crossed an important milestone of Rs 15,000 crore of revenue, accompanied by market share gains in replacement and OEMS." In Q4, he said, "We delivered high growth in all segments, including international business, despite geopolitical tensions." Looking ahead, Banerjee said, "While there is a momentum on top line, we have short-term challenges on supply chain and costs due to a steep increase in raw material cost that we intend to mitigate through pricing and strong cost management. We intend to continue expanding our capacities in line with our growth plans." CEAT Ltd said its board of directors has approved a dividend of Rs 35 for FY25-26, subject to approval of shareholders.