CEAT Q4 Profit Rises Over Two-Fold to ₹243.8 Cr

Commenting on the performance, CEAT Ltd MD & CEO Arnab Banerjee said, "FY26 has been a strong year where we delivered robust growth in top line as well as in bottom line. We crossed an important milestone of Rs 15,000 crore of revenue, accompanied by market share gains in replacement and OEMS." In Q4, he said, "We delivered high growth in all segments, including international business, despite geopolitical tensions." Looking ahead, Banerjee said, "While there is a momentum on top line, we have short-term challenges on supply chain and costs due to a steep increase in raw material cost that we intend to mitigate through pricing and strong cost management. We intend to continue expanding our capacities in line with our growth plans." CEAT Ltd said its board of directors has approved a dividend of Rs 35 for FY25-26, subject to approval of shareholders.