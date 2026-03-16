IDBI Bank Privatisation Hits Dead End as Bids Fall Short, Shares Crash 16%

In 2022, the government and LIC decided it was time to move on. They announced plans to sell a combined 60.7% stake in the bank. The is government looking to offload 30.5% of its 45.5% holding, and LIC is looking to sell 30.2% of its 49.2% stake. The deal, if it had gone through, could have fetched a combined ₹66,000 crore, according to reported estimates.