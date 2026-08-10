RPSG Firm To Buy 6 Solar Projects With 1.4 Gwp Capacity From Renew Solar Power For ₹4,859 Cr

Shashwat Goenka, Vice Chairman, RPSG, said: "This acquisition marks a significant acceleration of our renewable energy journey. It gives us immediate operating scale, complements our strong pipeline of contracted capacity, and meaningfully brings forward the growth of the platform." At present, Purvah's contracted capacity stands at approximately 3.4 GWp. Following the transaction, its total contracted capacity rises to 4.8 GWp, of which 1.8 GWp is operational, and 3 GWp is at various stages of construction.