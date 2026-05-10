RFBL Flexi Pack Fixes IPO Price Band at ₹47-50; Issue Opens on 12 May

Flexible packaging materials manufacturer RFBL Flexi Pack Ltd on Saturday announced a price band of Rs 47-50 per equity share for its initial public offering, which opens for subscription on May 12.
The Rs 35.32-crore IPO of the Gujarat-based manufacturer and trader of printed multilayer flexible packaging materials comprises a fresh issue of up to 70,65,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, the company said in a statement.
The issue will open for subscription on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, and will close on Thursday, May 14, 2026, on the NSE SME platform. The anchor investor bidding will open on Monday, May 11, 2026.
RFBL Flexi Pack Ltd intends to utilise Rs 35 crore of the IPO proceeds for repayment/ prepayment, in full or part, of all or a portion of certain borrowings availed by the company, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes and issue expenses, according to the offer document.
The company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of printed multilayer flexible packaging materials such as plastic film rolls and pouches used across diverse industries including food, pharmaceuticals, home care, and consumer products.
Grow House Wealth Management Pvt.Ltd. is the Book Running Lead Manager (BRLM) to the Issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd is the Registrar to the Issue.