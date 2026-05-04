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Hero MotoCorp Appoints Sachin Agrawal As CTO

Agrawal will succeed Vikram Kasbekar, who is stepping down from the position but will continue to serve on the board of the company as Executive Director, MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing

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Hero MotoCorp Appoints Sachin Agrawal As CTO
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Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Sachin Agrawal as its new Chief Technology Officer effective May 21, 2026.

Agrawal will succeed Vikram Kasbekar, who is stepping down from the position but will continue to serve on the board of the company as Executive Director, MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

In his role, Agrawal will lead the next phase of the company's R&D transformation across both the Hero Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) and the Hero Tech Centre Germany (TCG), it added.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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He has over 29 years of experience in automotive Research & Development (R&D) and technology leadership and prior to joining Hero MotoCorp, he served as Executive Vice President & Head - R&D and Technology at VE Commercial Vehicles, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, the filing said.

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He began his career at Daewoo Motors, contributing to the design of the Matiz chassis system in South Korea, it added.

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