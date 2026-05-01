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Hyundai Motor India Domestic Sales Up 17 Pc At 51,902 Units In April

Domestic sales in April this year were the highest ever for the month since inception, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement

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Hyundai Motor India Domestic Sales Up 17 Pc At 51,902 Units In April
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Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Friday reported a 17% year-on-year growth in domestic sales at 51,902 units in April 2026.

Domestic sales in April this year were the highest ever for the month since inception, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

Exports were at 13,708 units in April 2026, it added.

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"We have opened the new financial year on a strong note, carrying forward the momentum built in recent months into April 2026," HMIL MD & CEO Tarun Garg said.

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The company's compact SUV VENUE achieved its highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 12,420 units in April 2026, the statement said.

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