Hero MotoCorp Partners Quilmotors For Expansion In Ecuador

He further said,"Our partnership with Quilmotors combines their deep local market expertise with our global capabilities, making them an ideal partner." The product range comprising eight models, including motorcycles (Eco Deluxe and Eco 150), Naked Sports Range (Hunk 125R and Hunk 160R 4V), Dual purpose motorcycles (Xpulse 200 4V and Xpulse 200 4V Pro) and Urban Mobility Scooters (Xoom 110 and Xoom 125R), will be introduced in the country through the partnership with Quilmotors, the statement said.