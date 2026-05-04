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Godrej Properties Q4 Profit Rises 70 Pc To ₹650 Cr, FY26 Profit Grows To ₹1,850 Cr

Its net profit stood at ₹381.99 crore in the year-ago period

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PTI
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Godrej Properties Q4 Profit Rises 70 Pc To ₹650 Cr, FY26 Profit Grows To ₹1,850 Cr
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Realty firm Godrej Properties on Monday reported a 70% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹649.88 crore for the quarter ended March on higher income.

Its net profit stood at ₹381.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹3,806.65 crore during January-March quarter of 2025-26 fiscal from ₹2,681.06 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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During the full 2025-26 fiscal, the company's net profit grew to ₹1,850.20 crore from ₹1,399.89 crore in the preceding year.

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Total income rose to ₹8,410.88 crore in the last fiscal from ₹6,967.05 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

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