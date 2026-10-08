HDFC Bank's Merger Is Done. Can Anup Bagchi Unlock Its Full Potential?

Srivastava names four dials: CASA back towards the mid-30s and growing at least as fast as total deposits; NIM above 3.5% with borrowings at 6-7% of liabilities; ROA at or above 2% with fee income outpacing NII; and loan growth at or above the system without the credit-deposit ratio creeping up. "If all four move together, the merger has done its job and the bank earns its historical premium again. But if NIM only recovers because rates move, or CASA stabilises just because time deposit rates fall, that's just a cyclical recovery, not a real monetisation of the merger."