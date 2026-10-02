Why HDFC, Kotak Turned To ICICI Veterans For Their Top Jobs

Bagchi will take charge at HDFC Bank from October 27, succeeding Sashidhar Jagdishan, while Saha will take over at Kotak from January 1, 2027, succeeding Ashok Vaswani. The common thread is their experience at ICICI, but both executives also bring leadership stints at other financial institutions. Their career paths offer a useful lens into the experience the two banks are bringing to the top of their organisations.