Gujarat Committed to Fostering Innovation, Says CM Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the state remains committed to fostering innovation and emerging as a leading global technology hub
The new facility on 7th and 8th floors of Pragya-II Building at GIFT City will create high-skilled opportunities for talented youth in AI, Cloud, and Digital Transformation
Hexaware Technologies provides digital and technology services across sectors including banking, financial services, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, retail, travel and transportation
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday said the state remains committed to fostering innovation and is emerging as a leading global technology hub.
He made the statement after inaugurating the new delivery centre of Hexaware Technologies at GIFT City in Gandhinagar.
In a post on X, he said, "This state-of-the-art facility will strengthen Gujarat's technology ecosystem, creating high-skilled opportunities for our talented youth in AI, Cloud, and Digital Transformation." "Gujarat remains committed to fostering innovation and emerging as a leading global technology hub. Glad to see Hexaware's commitment towards promoting skill development and education," he added.
This centre has been established on the 7th and 8th floors of the Pragya-II Building at GIFT City and is expected to become a significant milestone in Gujarat's technology ecosystem, an official release said.
Hexaware Technologies is a provider of digital and technology services across sectors, including banking, financial services, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, retail, travel and transportation, it said.