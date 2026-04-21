Hindustan Copper Plans ₹7,189-Crore Capex over 5 Years for Expansion of Mines

State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) has planned a capital expenditure of Rs 7,188.90 crore over the next five years for the expansion of its mines.
The company is planning a capex of Rs 450.51 crore in the current year, followed by a spending of Rs 1,421.73 crore in 2027, and Rs 1,993.70 crore in 2028. Also, the company will spend Rs 2,227.18 crore in 2029 and Rs 1,095.48 crore in 2030.
The company is also targeting to increase its production capacity, with total ore production projected to rise from 4.21 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in 2025-26 to 12.20 MTPA by 2029-30, according to HCL's Corporate Plan – Vision 2030, a comprehensive roadmap designed to steer the company into its next phase of growth and transformation.
HCL also expects its profit after tax (PAT) to go up from Rs 589 crore in 2026 to Rs 1,568 crore by 2030.
Dividend payouts are expected to increase in line with earnings growth over the same period, it said.
HCL also launched its IT Vision Document 2026–2030, setting the foundation for a digitally integrated and future-ready organisation.
"The five-year roadmap outlines a strategic digital transformation to establish HCL as a safe, connected, intelligent and future-ready copper enterprise. It sets a vision to unify operations and enhance safety and efficiency across all its mines and plants, under the board-endorsed 2026–2030 implementation plan," it said.
Key initiatives in the plan include hybrid underground communication systems, upgrading core network connectivity with multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) and high-speed Internet Leased Line links across all HCL units, and building a unified digital infrastructure via a new integrated command and control centre.
The vision also calls for modernising the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform with a consolidated management dashboard, deploying a future-ready private 5G network, and implementing advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) analytics.
These measures are expected to significantly boost operational productivity, enhance worker safety monitoring, and strengthen governance, delivering a clear return on the technology investment. HCL is committed to transforming itself into a modern, data-driven enterprise where cutting-edge technology will drive efficiency and safety at every level, it said.