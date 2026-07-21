Adani Energy Solutions Q1 Profit Jumps 124% YoY to ₹1,149 Cr Amid 42% Revenue Growth

Adani Energy Solutions reported a 124% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,149 crore in Q1 FY27.
Revenue from operations increased 42% to ₹9,711 crore, supported by strong growth across key business segments.
Transmission, distribution and smart meter businesses contributed to the company's improved performance during the quarter.
Adani Energy Solutions reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,149 crore for the first quarter of FY27, marking a 124% increase from ₹512 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Revenue from operations climbed 42% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹9,711 crore. Compared with the March quarter, the company also recorded higher revenue and profit after tax, which stood at ₹7,443 crore and ₹723 crore, respectively, in the preceding quarter.
Profit before tax and deferred assets recoverable or adjustable rose to ₹1,441 crore from ₹658 crore a year earlier.
Transmission, Distribution Businesses Lead Growth
Adani Energy's transmission business remained the biggest contributor to quarterly performance. Revenue from the segment rose to ₹3,335 crore from ₹2,188 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Segment profit before interest and tax from the transmission business increased to ₹1,327 crore, compared with ₹927 crore a year earlier.
The distribution business also reported steady growth, with revenue rising to ₹3,520 crore from ₹3,360 crore. Segment profit improved to ₹357 crore, up from ₹303 crore in the year-ago period.
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Smart Meter Business Gains Momentum
The company's smart meter business continued to expand during the quarter. Revenue from the segment increased to ₹347 crore, compared with ₹112 crore in the same period last year.
Segment profit from the smart meter business climbed to ₹153 crore, up from ₹47 crore a year earlier, reflecting higher execution and improved operating performance.
Adani Energy also reported ₹28 crore as income from movement in regulatory deferral account balances, compared with an expense of ₹504 crore in the year-ago quarter.
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Higher Costs Weigh on Expenses
Total expenses during the quarter rose to ₹8,440 crore, compared with ₹5,864 crore a year earlier, mainly due to higher power purchase costs and construction expenses related to service concession arrangements.
The cost of power purchased increased to ₹3,561 crore from ₹1,724 crore, while construction expenses rose to ₹2,138 crore from ₹1,742 crore.
Finance costs also increased to ₹1,152 crore from ₹894 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses rose to ₹585 crore. The company's tax expense for the quarter stood at ₹156 crore, compared with ₹117 crore in the year-ago period.