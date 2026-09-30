Tata Affair And The Search For Corporate Conscience

In an inexplicable volte-face, the same directors who had unanimously concluded in 2024 that Tata Sons ought not to list have now changed their minds and want the company to do so! What has changed between then and now, apart from the passing of the venerable Ratan Tata? What has caused them to change their minds? Were they always in favour of a listing but too overawed by Ratan Tata to disagree with him? Or is it the RBI’s epistle effectively asking Tata Sons to list?