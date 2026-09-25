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Dhanuka Agritech Launches New Generation Fungicide 'Polin' For Paddy Crop

The fungicide has been developed in a strategic technical collaboration with Japan’s Nippon Soda Co Ltd (NISSO), the company said in a statement.

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Photo by Reto Bürkler
Dhanuka Agritech Launches New Generation Fungicide 'Polin' For Paddy Crop Photo by Reto Bürkler

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd on Friday announced the rollout of a new-generation fungicide "Polin" to control the Leaf and Neck Blast disease in a paddy crop.

The fungicide has been developed in a strategic technical collaboration with Japan’s Nippon Soda Co Ltd (NISSO), the company said in a statement.

The new product has been launched across different parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, where Dhanuka has also initiated awareness drives among paddy farmers to promote effective management of Leaf and Neck Blast.

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“With Polin, we are delivering patented Japanese chemistry with a completely new mode of action for control of rice blast,” said Rahul Dhanuka, Managing Director of Dhanuka Agritech.

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It gives farmers deeper and more durable protection from blast to healthy grains, cutting out repetitive spray costs. "We believe that when a farmer invests in crop health, the chemistry must deliver absolute certainty."

Polin features dual translaminar and systemic mobility, penetrating crop tissue to protect unsprayed leaf areas and newly emerging plant growth.

Applied at a calibrated dose of 100 ml per acre in 200 liters of water, Polin provides long-lasting residual control when applied at the first sign of infection during critical crop growth stages.

By extending the protection window, the solution reduces overall spray frequency, directly lowering labour and chemical expenses for rice growers.

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Dhanuka added that the company would be launching more solutions to help farmers in the coming months.

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