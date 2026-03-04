A

The first thing we tested wasn't a product; it was the approach. Hair loss rarely has just one cause. It can be stress, gut health, hormones, nutritional gaps, or a mix of these factors. Treating it with one method or product doesn't work for most people.

At Traya, every customer begins with our online hair test. It looks at lifestyle, stress, gut health, hormonal markers, and diet to find the root cause, not just the symptoms. Then three fields come into play. Dermatology addresses the scalp and follicle health to encourage regrowth. Ayurveda helps restore internal balance. Nutrition helps fill any gaps; if your body lacks iron, protein, vitamin D, or zinc, hair is the first thing it stops nourishing.

Three specialists work together on the same issue, not separately. The hair test creates a detailed profile that allows us to design personalised plans with clear timelines. Doctors review everything before it goes to the customer. Diet plans are customised to individual preferences. Hair coaches support customers throughout the journey, not just at the time of purchase. One story that changed our perspective was Nikhil's. He came to us with severe hair loss and very low confidence; he wore a cap everywhere to hide his scalp. For him, it wasn't just cosmetic. It affected how he interacted with others and how he felt about himself.

After five months, we saw visible changes. His confidence returned along with his hair. He now says he looks better than in his wedding photos. That line stuck with us because it reflects what we’re really trying to achieve. It’s not just about hair. It’s about identity, self-worth, and how someone feels walking into a room.

Nikhil's journey inspired our brand film with Sunil Grover. But more importantly, it confirmed what we observed with our first 55 customers: those who remained consistent saw real transformation. Those who quit by month two did not. Our role doesn’t end with selling a product; it begins there.